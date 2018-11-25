Elijah Cummings officiates at 'Morning Joe' co-hosts' wedding

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings officiated the wedding of “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

“I wish the newlyweds much joy as they open a new chapter in their lives,” Cummings said following what he called an “intimate” ceremony at the National Archives in Washington.

The National Archives houses the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Brzezinski told Vanity Fair that Cummings is “a representative of the movement forward, of getting the country back.”

With Democrats regaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Cummings is expected to become chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. In his new role, Cummings would have the authority to demand documents related to president Donald Trump’s personal finances and policies, as well as possible agency abuses.

A spokesman for Cummings could not immediately be reached for comment.

Both Jared Kushner and Trump had previously offered to officiate the nuptials, Scarborough told Vanity Fair. That was before the 2017 twitter feud in which Trump called them names: “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough later claimed that Trump used the National Enquirer, run by his friend David Pecker, to threaten them.

They have hosted “Morning Joe” on MSNBC since 2007, when both were married to other people.

The bride’s father, Zbigniew Brzezinski, served as Jimmy Carter's national security adviser. Her daughter attended the Johns Hopkins University.

