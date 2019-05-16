Heather Cook probation terms include car-ignition interlock, substance-abuse tests and treatment

Heather Cook, the former Episcopal bishop who was released from prison this week after serving 3 ½ years for killing a Baltimore bicyclist in a drunk-driving accident, must participate in Maryland’s ignition interlock program and undergo treatment and testing for drug and alcohol addiction through at least May 2024, her lawyer confirmed Thursday.

Cook, 62, learned of these and other conditions of her five-year probation at a meeting with parole and probation officials within hours of her release Tuesday, according to David Irwin, the attorney.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Timothy J. Doory imposed the conditions on Oct. 27, 2015, as part of the seven-year sentence he gave Cook in connection with the drunken driving crash that killed Thomas Palermo, a software engineer and married father of two young children, the previous December.

Her parole and probation officer has the discretion to refine those and other terms of Cook’s probation, but not to add new ones, Irwin said.

Irwin said he believes Cook’s driver’s license remains revoked, though he was unsure when she would be eligible to apply for reinstatement.

If reinstatement were to be granted within the next five years – a process that would involve a record review and interviews by Motor Vehicle Administration officials – she would be authorized to drive only a vehicle equipped with a state-approved ignition interlock device.

Such a device connects the vehicle’s ignition system to a breath analyzer that measures a driver’s blood alcohol level, preventing the ignition from starting the vehicle if concentration exceeds .025

The system also generates random retests as the vehicle is being driven.

Doory, now semi-retired and working in the state’s attorney’s office in Harford County, had the option of imposing a special condition that would have required Cook to “totally abstain from alcohol, illegal substances and abusive use of any prescription drug.”

He did not, but Irwin said his client’s probation supervisor could in effect impose that or other restrictions by his or her choice of treatment programs for Cook – a decision that is made, Irwin said, “on the latest information.”

As long as her probation remains in effect, any violation of that or other terms of probation could result in Cook’s reincarceration.

Irwin said he has never discussed with Cook whether she wants to drive again, but she could be eligible to apply for reinstatement of her license within months.

The minimum time an applicant must wait before requesting reinstatement depends upon the number of times his or her license has been revoked, according to the MVA’s website.

A driver whose license has been revoked once must wait at least six months before applying; the minimum wait increases by six months with each revocation.

If Cook were to apply and be approved, she would have to abide by whatever conditions MVA officials impose. Those could include extension of the interlock requirement.

In his 2015 ruling, Doory imposed each of the ten standard conditions recommended by the circuit court, including that Cook must work and/or attend school regularly, that she may not possess, use or sell any narcotic drug or controlled substance or related paraphernalia, and that must she get permission before changing her home address or job or leaving the state.

She will report monthly to a supervisor in Kent County, according to Gerard Shields, a spokesman for the state department of public safety and correctional services.

Cook denied an interview request through her attorney.

