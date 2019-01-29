Ex-Baltimore bishop Heather Cook applies for home detention again

Former Episcopal bishop Heather E. Cook has submitted a second request to serve the remainder of her prison sentence at home after she was jailed for striking and killing a bicyclist with her car in December 2014.

Cook is being considered for home detention status, according to a letter sent to the victim’s family from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and shared with The Baltimore Sun.

She was sentenced to seven years in prison after hitting and killing cyclist Tom Palermo with her car in North Baltimore while driving drunk and texting. Palermo, 41, was a senior software engineer for Johns Hopkins Hospital, husband and father of two young children when he was killed.

The Jan. 17 letter to Palermo’s family said Cook’s placement would begin “in the next several weeks,” and the family would be notified if she is approved. Inmates are screened and must “earn the privilege of being approved” for home detention, the letter said.

Cook’s previous request for home detention in July 2018 was denied.

In addition to two requests for home detention, Cook has also applied for parole and a work release program. Her parole request was also rejected. And in November, a judge denied Cook’s request for a sentence modification that would have granted her early release.

Cook, who became the first female bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland when she was consecrated in 2014, is scheduled to be released in mid-September. She resigned from her seat and was deposed by the Episcopal church, permanently excluding her from the ministry, on the same day in May 2015.

“To allow her to now serve the remainder of her sentence under home detention would, it seems, go against the judge’s considered opinion,” Alisa Rock, Palermo’s sister-in-law, said in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “It certainly goes against mine.”

Rock, Palermo’s wife’s sister, said in the email she “vigorously” opposes Cook’s request.

”Each attempt to reduce and mitigate her sentence traumatizes my sister and her family anew,” Rock wrote. “As this trauma will affect them for the rest of their lives, it’s only appropriate that Heather Cook serve out her time in prison not only for the act of killing Tom, but for leaving him there as he died.”

Cook’s attorney, David Irwin, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jonathan Pitts contributed to this article.

