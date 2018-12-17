Worker killed at Baltimore wastewater treatment plant

A worker at the City of Baltimore’s Back River Wastewater Treatment plant died Monday after being struck by an excavator, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

The worker, Transito Rodriguez Cruz, 36, of Adelphi, was working in a trench on a construction project at the treatment plant around noon Monday when he was struck by the bucket of an excavator, fire officials said.

He was taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation by both the Baltimore Environmental Police and the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

This article will be updated.

