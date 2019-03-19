Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's Healthy Holly LLC gave money to political campaigns

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s book company has given $7,040 in political contributions over the past three years — including a $5,000 gift to her own campaign.

Healthy Holly LLC also gave $1,000 through a ticket purchase to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s campaign, as well as $1,000 to state Sen. Jill Carter.

Pugh resigned this week from the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors after coming under fire for failing to fully disclose the $500,000 business relationship she had with the system, which bought 100,000 copies of her self-published children’s book series, “Healthy Holly.”

Carter started a storm last week about conflicts of interest at the medical system by introducing legislation that would would make it illegal for board members to profit from contracts with the hospitals they govern.

When asked about the contributions, spokesmen for both Pugh and Olszewski said they could not comment immediately. Carter also could not be reached for comment because the Senate is in session.

This story will be updated.

