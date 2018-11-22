Two men shot in Southwest Baltimore on Thanksgiving evening, police said

Two men were shot in separate incidents in Southwest Baltimore Thursday evening, police said.

Police were dispatched to an area hospital at 5:24 p.m. to investigate a reported walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. They observed a 22-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

The man told officers he was shot near the intersection of Christian Street and Millington Avenue.

Then, at 7:21 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of N. Monastery Ave. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they observed a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of both investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.