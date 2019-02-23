Baltimore firefighter escapes injury after falling through floor in burning vacant home

A city firefighter escaped injury while battling an early morning fire in a three-story vacant home today.

The firefighter fell through the second floor of a row home in the 1400 block of McHenry Street, but did not suffer an injury, according to the city fire department. Firefighters responded at 4:30 this morning to find the structure fully involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.

A volunteer firefighter in Aberdeen escaped serious injury when he fell through a floor while battling a fire earlier this month. Another firefighter held on to him to prevent him from falling all of the way to the floor below. Both were rescued after sending out a call for help.