New Baltimore Mayor Jack Young to be sworn in

New Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young will formally take his oath of office as the city's 51st mayor at a ceremony Thursday afternoon, capping a transition of power that began five weeks ago when former mayor Catherine Pugh stepped aside.

Young’s office says the ceremonial event at the War Memorial across from City Hall is designed to be a show of unity and support for Baltimore after a tumultuous spring that saw an unprecedented federal raid on the mayor’s office by agents investigating Pugh’s financial dealings.

Young, a Democrat, had been serving in an acting capacity since Pugh took a leave of absence at the beginning of April, saying she needed to recover from pneumonia as questions mounted about sales of her self-published Healthy Holly children’s book series.

He officially took over the remainder of Pugh’s term when she resigned last Thursday.

The swearing in begins at 2:00 p.m. Republican Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to speak, alongside Democrats U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, new Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and former Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

Young previously served as City Council President, a job he ascended to when another mayor, Sheila Dixon, resigned in the face of a criminal investigation. He previously served as a councilman representing a stretch of East Baltimore, where he grew up.

On Monday, the City Council unanimously chose Brandon Scott to replace Young as president.

