Acting Mayor Young: 'They're from everywhere, but Baltimore City kids always get the bad rap' for mall fights

Youth from Baltimore City have been unfairly blamed for a fight that broke out on Easter at the Eastpoint Mall, across the county line in Dundalk, acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Tuesday.

Twenty-six minors were arrested and charged as juveniles during a disturbance about 6 p.m. at the Jolly Shows Spring Carnival at the mall, according to Baltimore County Police. The carnival was shut down early after a group of about 1,000 people tried to enter and fights broke out that spilled into the parking lot and nearby neighborhoods, police said.

“We don’t condone those kinds of things, but I don’t know who the kids were,” Young said. “Kids are kids. They’re from everywhere, but you know Baltimore City kids always get the bad rap.”

Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell on Monday blamed City residents, who he said “somehow think it is ok to run wild, intimidate drivers at intersections, and come to our community to do nothing more than commit crime or cause chaos.”

“Our community, which we all love, invest in and where so many people serve selflessly to make special, is under siege by people who do not live or work here and have no idea how to act in a civil society,” Crandell wrote on Facebook.

A spokesman for Crandell, a Republican who represents Eastern Baltimore County, including Dundalk, Edgemere, Essex, Rosedale and Sparrows Point, did not respond to an emailed question about how the councilman knew the group consisted of city residents. (Juvenile arrest records are shielded from public release.)

“They just blame the city for everything,” Young said. “But they don’t look what we can do to bridge the gap to bring all these young people together to stop the violence, not only in the city but all over this country. These young people are angry, and we’ve got to figure out what they’re angry about.”

A spokesman for the MCB Real Estate, the mall’s owner, could not be reached for comment.

Crandell called on County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, to “take action, to get control of this situation, and to use his authority to end this siege on our peace and prosperity so we can be the community we deserve to be.”

Olszewski’s staff has been in talks with management and the county police department about the latest incident, spokesman T.J. Smith said, adding that the county executive is interested in finding “long-term, sustainable strategies.”

