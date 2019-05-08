Larry Hogan, Ben Cardin to speak in Baltimore at Bernard C. 'Jack' Young's mayoral inauguration Thursday

Gov. Larry Hogan and Sen. Ben Cardin will speak at Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s inauguration Thursday as the former City Council president official assumes his new role after Catherine Pugh’s resignation last week.

In a news release, the city said Young will be sworn in as the city’s 51st mayor at The War Memorial at 2 p.m. Doors open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

Young has been acting mayor for more than a month since Pugh took a leave of absence April 1 because of pneumonia.

She resigned Thursday amid a growing scandal over her sales of a self-published children’s book series.



In addition to Hogan and Cardin, Baltimore County Del. Adrienne Jones — the new speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates — is scheduled to speak at the ceremony. Jones was unanimously elected to succeed former speaker Michael Busch, who died last month.



Kweisi Mfume, a former five-term member of the House of Representatives and president of the NAACP from 1996 to 2004, will also speak at Young’s inauguration.



