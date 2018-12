A 31-year-old man was shot in the Yale Heights neighborhood Saturday, according to Baltimore police.

The man walked into an area hospital around 3 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his back. Investigators believe he was shot in the 4700 block of Frederick Ave.

Police ask those with information of the incident to call 410-396-2221 or to leave an anonymous tip witt Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

