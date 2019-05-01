Richmond man sentenced in killing of Baltimore bartender Alex Wroblewski

A 25-year-old Richmond, Virginia, man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of killing of Baltimore bartender Alex Wroblewski.

Marquese Winston and his girlfriend, Tonya Hayes, of Atlanta, were sentenced Wednesday morning after they were found guilty of Wroblewski’s murder last month. Wroblewski was walking home after a shift at the Rowhouse Grille in Federal Hill in November 2017 when Winston shot him outside a Royal Farms on Key Highway.

On April 5, jurors convicted Winston of second-degree murder and four handgun charges. He was sentenced to 44 years in prison with all but 40 suspended, according to Natalie Finegar, a defense attorney for Hayes.

Winston initially faced as many as 69 years in jail.

Hayes, 39, was also convicted on two gun-related charges connected to Wroblewski’s killing. She was sentenced to six years in prison with all but four suspended, Finegar said.

“I think the judge’s thought is that we haven’t seen Ms. Hayes in the justice system for 39 years and we’re unlikely to see her again,” Finegar said. “My client had the first time today to express remorse for her actions.”

Hayes’ 21-year-old son, Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon, accepted a plea deal for eight years in prison in exchange for testifying against his mother and her boyfriend.

Known as “Albo,” Wroblewski was beloved by the South Baltimore neighborhood. Hundreds turned out for a vigil in the days following his death.

