Murder trial to start Friday for three accused of killing Locust Point bartender in 2017

Two men and one woman are to stand trial Friday in Baltimore Circuit Court for the murder of Alex Wroblewski in the Locust Point neighborhood of South Baltimore.

Wroblewski, 41, a popular bartender, was fatally shot during an early-morning robbery outside the Royal Farms at Lawrence Street and Key Highway. He was killed in November 2017.

Police said he stopped after work for a snack of milk and cookies. Then he was followed outside and shot to death. The killer jumped in a car and drove away.

Detectives released surveillance video of the suspects. Within days, officers announced that they had made two arrests in Georgia; a third man was arrested later.

Police charged with murder Tonya Hayes, 39, of Atlanta; Marquese Winston, 24, of Richmond, Va.; and Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon, 21, of Richmond. Officers described the men as Hayes’ boyfriend and son.

Defense attorneys in the case did not return messages. Each defendant faces 22 charges, including robbery, assault and gun charges.

Wroblewski was well-known in South Baltimore and hundreds of people packed a candlelight vigil in his memory.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente