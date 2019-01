Flooding temporarily forced out tenants of downtown Baltimore’s World Trade Center on Thursday, a spokesman for the Maryland Port Administration confirmed.

Water was shut off and the building was closed until the pipe that was the source of the flooding was repaired, said Richard Scher, the port spokesman. The building was then reopened, and it will be business as usual Friday, he said.

