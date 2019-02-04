Recently rescue a cat? Monument City Brewing staff members say they want theirs back

Monument City Brewing Company employees are trying to find three good Samaritans who might have accidentally rescued a cat with a notched right ear and a penchant for Hoppy Saison.

Monument staffers posted on social media Monday that the brewery’s cat, named Willow and called Will for short, appeared to have been taken by three people earlier in the day.

The brewery posted a screen shot of surveillance footage depicting three people crouched and looking at the gray cat.

“We’re sure this was done with the best intentions,” the post states. “However, we’re pretty attached to Will and hope that you bring him back to his home.”

Staff members also posted three photos of Will snoozing around the brewery grounds in the Kresson neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore and seated next to a can of beer named “Willow.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-599-3008.

