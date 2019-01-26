Baltimore emergency personnel transported the body of a shooting victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center on Saturday evening. Police and Fire Department workers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Kermit Court in the Westport area of Southwest Baltimore after receiving reports of a shooting. No details of the victim’s condition or identity were immediately available.
Shooting victim in Baltimore's Westport neighborhood taken to Shock Trauma
Jacques KellyContact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad