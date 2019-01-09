Baltimore water rates will increase 30 percent in next three years

Water rates in Baltimore will go up 30 percent over the next three years, following a vote by the city’s spending board Wednesday after hearing a Department of Public Works presentation in support of the increase and public testimony against it.

The water rates, already double what they were nine years ago, will increase more than 9 percent each year for the next three years to pay costly but necessary improvements to the city’s aging water and sewer systems, Public Works Director Rudy Chow said.

Chow blamed the rising water bills in recent years on federally mandated improvements and a lack of increase in previous decades, and he touted his department’s “Baltimore H2O Assists” program, also approved Wednesday, which will discount water rates for households with incomes below 175 percent of the federal poverty level.

“This water rate increase we have been experiencing in recent years is very much needed,” Chow said. “It’s a very difficult situation to be in, but we are taking the position that we no longer can bear the can being kicked down the road. The price is going to be only greater, it won’t be diminished, over time.”

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and City Solicitor Andre Davis voted with Chow to approve the increases; City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Comptroller Joan Pratt voted against them.

