Water main breaks close streets in downtown Baltimore, sink car in Baltimore County

A water main break has closed several streets near Mercy Hospital in downtown Baltimore Wednesday.

The 300 block of Davis Street and Saratoga Street, between Guildford and Calvert streets, are closed, according to Baltimore Department of Public Works.

The day before, a water main break in the 900 block of Foxcroft Lane in Baltimore County caused a car to sink and left 50 people without water.

The break, reported around noon Tuesday, caused enough earth to shift that a car sitting atop the water main start to sink, said Kurt Kocher, a representative of Baltimore Department of Public Works.

The department expects repairs on the Baltimore County break to be finished some time Wednesday, Kocher said.

This story will be updated.

