Two shot, one fatally, in East Baltimore, another killed in West Baltimore, police say

Two people were shot, one fatally, in the Broadway East neighborhood of East Baltimore and a third person was fatally shot in the Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood of West Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Police responded around 7:55 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Durham St., where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken for treatment to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

While police were still at the shooting scene, a 37-year-old shooting victim seeking treatment arrived at an area hospital. The man had been in the 1600 block of Durham St. when he was shot and was driven to the hospital, according to police.

About an hour later, police were called to the 900 block of N. Monroe St. at 8:51 p.m., where they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed