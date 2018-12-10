Donald Trump's visit to Baltimore called off, Rep. Cummings office says

A planned visit by President Donald Trump to Baltimore has been called off, according to a spokesman for Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Spokesman Andy Eichar said the White House told the congressman’s office Monday morning that a visit that had been planned at an East Baltimore church would now take place at the White House.

Trump had been planning to come to Baltimore to discuss opportunity zones, poor neighborhoods singled out for special tax breaks under Republicans’ rewrite of the federal tax code.

