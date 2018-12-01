Join us for Reyka vodka dinner at The Elephant on December 12th
News Maryland Baltimore City

Two men killed, one wounded, in East Baltimore shooting Saturday evening

Tim Prudente
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Two men were killed and a third was wounded during a triple shooting Saturday evening in the Barclay neighborhood of East Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the scene in the 2400 block of Brentwood Ave.

They found an 18-year-old and another man fatally shot. Police did not provide the age of the second man killed.

The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in his leg and hospitalized, police said.

Nearly an hour later, a man was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his face and leg, police said.

Police believe the man was shot in the 1200 block of E. Lafayette Ave. about a mile from the scene on Brentwood.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2100.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
45°