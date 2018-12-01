Two men killed, one wounded, in East Baltimore shooting Saturday evening

Two men were killed and a third was wounded during a triple shooting Saturday evening in the Barclay neighborhood of East Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the scene in the 2400 block of Brentwood Ave.

They found an 18-year-old and another man fatally shot. Police did not provide the age of the second man killed.

The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in his leg and hospitalized, police said.

Nearly an hour later, a man was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his face and leg, police said.

Police believe the man was shot in the 1200 block of E. Lafayette Ave. about a mile from the scene on Brentwood.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2100.

