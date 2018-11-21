Maryland cites company for 'willful' violations in Baltimore trench collapse that killed worker

A White Marsh-based company committed “willful” and “serious” violations that contributed to the death of a 20-year-old contractor working to clear a clogged water line to a Baltimore city pool, a state investigation has found.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health agency said it has proposed $275,000 in penalties on the R.F. Warder company for the June 5 trench collapse in Clifton Park. The agency said the company failed to train its crews to recognize and avoid unsafe conditions and did not conduct adequate daily inspections of the site.

The state also found the crews were working amid accumulating water and the employees did not have protective helmets, ladders or ramps to exit the trench or a protective system in place to protect them from cave-ins.

Theresa Blaner, a spokeswoman for the state, said R.F. Warder can request a conference to contest the violations and proposed penalties.

“MOSH has determined that employer R.F. Warder failed to comply with state and federal safety regulations, which contributed to the unsafe working conditions that resulted in the death of Kyle Raymond Hancock,” Blaner said.

R.F. Warder did not immediately respond to request for comment. The company has 15 working days to contest the findings.

The company was completing “urgent” repairs to a drainage line running from a city pool in Northeast Baltimore when the trench collapsed, killing Hancock, of Glen Burnie.

A city recreation official requested that workers clear the line at the Clifton Park Pool in advance of the pool’s planned opening later that month. R.F. Warder was assigned to the job as part of an open contract the company had with the city to maintain sewer lines and heating and chilled water systems. Those contracts were immediately suspended in June.

Federal law requires protective shoring for trenches more than five feet deep. The trench in Clifton Park was 15 feet to18 feet deep and 10 feet to 40 feet wide, according to the state citations.

A rescue team removed two other workers from the trench who were trying to dig Hancock out. His body was recovered after 10 hours.

Hancock's death was ruled an accident by the state medical examiner.

