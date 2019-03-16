Cleanup continues this morning after CSX train derailment in Baltimore

Several train cars that went off the tracks and fell onto the 1900 block of Falls Road had been removed by Saturday morning as cleanup continued after Friday’s crash.

A CSX train traveling north on elevated tracks near the North Avenue bridge derailed Friday at about 3 p.m., when five cars plummeted to the road below. No one was injured, and no leaks or spills occurred, according to CSX.

By Saturday morning, several of the nine cars that derailed had been removed from the site. There appeared to be damage to the bridge and tracks.

The derailment did not disrupt service for Amtrak, MARC or Baltimore Light RailLink trains.

The city and the Federal Railroad Administration are investigating the cause of the derailment.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jacques Kelly contributed to this article.

