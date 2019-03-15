Train derails on Falls Road in Baltimore; no injuries reported

A train has derailed on Falls Road in Baltimore, officials said.

The derailment occurred on the 1900 block of Falls Road, on a bridge that carries tracks over Falls Road and the Jones Falls, near the Howard Street Bridge and Baltimore Streetcar Museum. No injuries have been reported, Baltimore police said.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

Maryland Department of the Environment’s emergency response division is en route to the scene to assess the situation, spokesman Jay Apperson said.

Some of the derailed train cars appear to be centerbeam cars, which are typically designed to carry bundles of building supplies including lumber.

Baltimore Sun reporters Kevin Rector and Scott Dance contributed to this article.

This story will be updated.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed