Traffic enforcement officer struck by vehicle near Pimlico after Preakness, police say

A female traffic enforcement officer was struck by a vehicle on Northern Parkway near Interstate 83 about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Baltimore Police.

The location is not far from the Pimlico Race Course, where the Preakness Stakes — the middle jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown — had finished not long before.

Additional information, including on the officer’s condition, was not immediately available.

The Preakness had an estimated attendance of 131,256 fans.

Northern Parkway is the largest thoroughfare to pass near Pimlico, and is a major route for traffic bound for the interstate, which is about two miles from the racecourse along the parkway.

