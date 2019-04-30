Baltimore woman charged with killing mother, setting body on fire, police say

A 22-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of her 50-year-old mother, whose body was found set on fire in March.

Police arrested Eshyna Young Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. in the 600 block of E. 38th St. without incident. She is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson, according to Baltimore police.

Young was taken to central booking and is waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.

The charges against Young have not yet appeared in court records.

Police say the body of 50-year-old Tinestta Young was found March 6 around 12:50 a.m. on the second floor of a burning home in the unit block of S. Morley St., in Southwest Baltimore’s Saint Joseph’s neighborhood.

An autopsy ruling later determined Young had been asphyxiated.

Police say they have not found a motive for the alleged killing.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

