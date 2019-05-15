Police: 2 shot dead in West Baltimore, an additional man dies from stabbing Tuesday in separate incidents

Police say three people died in two separate incidents Tuesday evening, including a man and a woman who were shot dead in West Baltimore.

Baltimore police wrote on social media that officers were called to the 2100 block of N. Smallwood St. for a report of a shooting at 11:34 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers found both a 35-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman who had been shot.

The two were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and later died from their injuries, police said.

The department has not named a suspect in the shooting.

In an earlier incident, officers responded to a report of a “cutting” on the 1600 block of McHenry St. in the New Southwest/Mount Clare neighborhood at 8:04 p.m.

Officers found a 53-year-old man “suffering from a deep laceration,” the department wrote. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

The man died from his wounds, police wrote, and homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

The department has not named a suspect in the “cutting.” Police have not released the identities of any of the three who died as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 410-396-2100, leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7Lockup or by texting 443-902-4824.

