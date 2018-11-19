Suspicious package reported near Maryland public health lab

A suspicious package was reported near the Maryland Public Health Laboratory in the Middle East neighborhood around 3:10 p.m. Monday.

The package, which authorities said was leaking liquid, was reported in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue, according to Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Blair Skinner.

Skinner was unable to confirm where the package was found in relationship to the building.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the scene, Skinner said.

This article will be updated.

