Street closures for Thursday's lighting of Baltimore's Washington Monument

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the lighting of the Washington Monument provides downtown Baltimore with some of its worst traffic of the year as well. The city’s Department of Transportation advises drivers in the area to watch out for pedestrians attending the event and to use different routes.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. Thursday in Mount Vernon. Road closures began Wednesday and will run til around midnight after the event.

Washington Place (North Charles Street) – Centre Street to Madison Street – closed to traffic 8 a.m. to midnight.

– Centre Street to Madison Street Mount Vernon Place – North Charles Street to St. Paul Street – closed to traffic 8 a.m. to midnight.

– North Charles Street to St. Paul Street Centre Street – Cathedral Street to North Calvert Street – closed to traffic 8 a.m. to midnight.

– Cathedral Street to North Calvert Street Mount Vernon Place – North Charles Street to Cathedral Street – closed Wednesday at 6 p.m. for setup and will remain closed until midnight after the lighting.

