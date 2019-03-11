Spin to launch its dockless scooters in Baltimore on Wednesday

Spin, a San Francisco-based dockless scooter company owner by automaker Ford Motor Co., will make its debut in Baltimore on Wednesday, spokeswoman Ariella Steinhorn said.

Spin joins Bird and Lime in offering scooters in Baltimore under the city transportation department’s dockless scooter pilot program, which charges the companies $15,000 plus a dollar per scooter to place their fleets on the street.

The pilot program, which was supposed to end in February, has been extended until April 30 and expanded to as many as six providers and 12,000 vehicles.

JUMP, a bike-and-scooter rental company owned by Uber, also has been approved to join the pilot program. It’s unclear when JUMP plans to launch in Baltimore.

Spin has not said how many scooters it plans to place in Baltimore. It already has fleets of scooters at Towson University and in Washington, D.C., according to its website, and according to a 2017 Washington Post article, a high-profile adviser in former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Like Bird and Lime, Spin charges riders $1 to unlock scooters and an additional 15 cents per minute to ride.

