Baltimore is adding new speed and red-light cameras. Here's where they'll be.

Baltimore is adding six new speed cameras and five new red-light cameras on city streets, transportation officials announced Tuesday.

The speed cameras, part of the city’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System, issue $40 fines to drivers who drive more than 12 mph over the speed limit. The red-light cameras issue $75 tickets to drivers who run a red light. (It’s unclear whether the cameras are new, or just redeployed from other areas.)

The system is the city’s third traffic camera program, after the first two were revealed to have issued erroneous tickets. A Baltimore Sun investigation in 2012 detailed several problems, including ticketing slow-moving or stopped cars.

As the current program expanded, the city’s spending panel voted last summer to use an extra $4 million in fine money — on top of the $8 million in budgeted revenue from them — to help pay unfunded overtime expenses in the Fire Department.

The six new speed cameras will be installed at the following locations:

» 4700 block of Hillen Road to 5200 Perring Parkway – Northwood Elementary School, Lois T. Murray Elementary School

» 5400 to 5700 block of South Hilton Street – Unseld's School, Sarah M. Roach Elementary School, Green Street Academy

» 4600 to 4700 block of Reisterstown Road – Baltimore Junior Academy

» 1 to 200 block of South Monroe Street – Samuel Morse Elementary School

» 1300 to 1400 block of West Franklin St. EB – Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts

» 1300 to 1400 block of West Mulberry St. WB – Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

The five new red-light cameras will be installed at the following intersections:

» Cold Spring Lane and Falls Road

» Eastern Avenue and Patterson Park Avenue

» North Avenue and North Wolfe Street

» Pennsylvania Avenue and Dolphin Street

» Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fayette Street

The system “uses automated speed, red light, and Commercial Vehicle Height Monitoring System cameras to promote safe driving habits in our City,” the Department of Transportation said in a news release. “This program is designed to increase safety by reducing driver speeds in school zones, decrease the incidence of vehicles running red lights, and for commercial vehicles, reducing traffic congestion and damage to streets, homes, businesses, and other infrastructure on posted (signed) streets.”

