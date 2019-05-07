Three shot overnight, one fatally, Baltimore police say

A 20-year-old man and a teenager were shot overnight and another 30-year-old man was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning, according to Baltimore police.

Police responded to an area hospital Monday around 11:18 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The 20-year-old was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body, but refused to tell investigators where the incident occurred, police said.

Baltimore City Homicides Map »

Officers then responded Tuesday morning around 3:15 a.m. to the 5800 block of Cedonia Ave. in the Cedmont neighborhood, where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call at 410-396-2221.

A few hours later, police responded around 7:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of Longwood Ave. in southwest Baltimore to a rear alley, where they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips for all three incidents can be left with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed