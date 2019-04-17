Baltimore Police: Two men shot, one killed, in separate incidents Tuesday night

Two men were shot — one fatally — in separate incidents in the Waverly and Central Park Heights neighborhoods of Baltimore Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to an area hospital around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, police said in a release posted to Facebook. A 19-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest told investigators he was near 33rd and Frisby streets when he heard three gunshots and realized he had been hit.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2221.

About a half hour later, officers arrived at Queensberry and Oakley avenues where they found a man lying in the street, police said. The man was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip about either of the incidents can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

