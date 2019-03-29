Teen fatally shot, 24-year-old wounded in separate incidents overnight, Baltimore police say

Two people were shot — one fatally — in separate overnight incidents in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello and Dolfield neighborhoods, according to Baltimore police.

Officers were dispatched Thursday around 11:28 p.m. to the 1400 block of Montpelier St. where they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Several hours later around 2:44 a.m., police arrived to the 3900 block of Ridgewood Ave. where they found an unresponsive 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can text 443-902-4824 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

