A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Parkside neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 4800 block of Bowleys Lane shortly before 4 p.m. The wounded man was hospitalized, and police did not provide his condition Saturday night.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2221.

