Woman dies after double shooting Tuesday night in East Baltimore

A 42-year-old woman has died after she and a man were shot Tuesday night in East Baltimore, police said.

This is the first fatal shooting in Baltimore after a stretch of 10 days.

Police announced Wednesday that the woman has died. Officials did not immediately provide her name.

She and the 29-year-old man were shot shortly before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Caroline St. in the Gay Street neighborhood.

The man was hospitalized and police have not provided his condition.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2100.

