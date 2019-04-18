Man shot multiple times near Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore police say

A man was shot in the neck, torso and leg near Royal Farms Arena in downtown Baltimore early Thursday morning, police said.

Baltimore police officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. at West Baltimore and Howard streets for a report of a possible shooting when they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was unable to give investigators information because of his condition and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities added.

Officers located the crime scene in the 200 block of W. Baltimore St.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

