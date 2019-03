A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest Friday in Northwest Baltimore.

Police were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

The man told police he was shot in the 3100 block of Belvedere Avenue near Park Heights Avenue.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-396-2221. To remain anonymous, call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can be texted to police at 443-902-4824.

CAPTION So, what actually lives in the Baltimore Inner Habor? (Video courtesy of the National Aquarium) So, what actually lives in the Baltimore Inner Habor? (Video courtesy of the National Aquarium) CAPTION Ten people graduated fromf the YAPWORX (Youth Advocate Programs), an intensive job readiness mentorship program designed to provide opportunities after incarceration. (Karl Merton Ferron & Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Ten people graduated fromf the YAPWORX (Youth Advocate Programs), an intensive job readiness mentorship program designed to provide opportunities after incarceration. (Karl Merton Ferron & Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger