Man killed at Northwest Baltimore gas station in Christmas Day shooting, police say

Police were investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station Christmas night in Northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The Tuesday shooting occurred at about 6:49 p.m. at the Carroll Fuel gas station on the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road, at the intersection with Northern Parkway, police spokesman Jeremy Silbert confirmed.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting, where they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body, according to police. Police believe he was shot while sitting inside his vehicle.

The man was killed just days after Baltimore surpassed 300 homicides for the fourth consecutive year.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100, text tips to 443-902-4824 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

