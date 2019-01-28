Baltimore officials propose 30-day jail terms for riding electronic scooters too fast

The Baltimore Transportation Department wants to make it a criminal offense to ride a rental scooter too fast or on some city sidewalks, proposing maximum 30 day jail terms and $1,000 for people who violate a host of proposed new rules for the electric runabouts.

A proposed law to be taken up by the City Council Monday also calls for less severe penalties in the form of $20 citations as well as the possible criminal penalty.

The transportation department has asked the council to consider sweeping legislation regulating the companies that provide dockless rental bikes and the scooters, which appeared on Baltimore’s streets last year, and to impose rules of the road on riders.

The scooters are currently operated Bird and Lime under a pilot program with the city and Lime has a fleet of rental bikes, too. There were as many as 1,400 of the scooters in Baltimore as of last October and in the first few months users had taken some quarter of a million rides on them.

But the companies have generally taken the approach of launching the vehicles in America’s cities and waiting for the authorities to catch up. The proposed law is Baltimore’s response and it calls for strict rules on the scooters backed by stiff penalties.

Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau briefed council members on the legislation at their working lunch Monday.

”We’ve been working diligently,” Pourciau said.

The legislation would put the cost of regulating the scooters onto the companies that operate them in the form of fees and would impose a 10 cent per ride tax. It would also give traffic enforcement officers the power to seize scooters that have been improperly parked.

Riders, meanwhile, would have be at least 16 years old and ride in the street on roads with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. Scooters and e-bikes would be subject to a 15 mile per hour speed limit.

On roads with higher speed limits, riders would be allowed on the sidewalk, but would face a 6 mile per hour speed limit.

The proposed law says the violation of any of its provisions or rules subsequently imposed by the Transportation Department would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The scooters have quickly gained a sense of ubiquity in Baltimore, but the proposed law would allow far more of them on city streets. Currently, operators are capped at 1,000 each. The proposal would be for a total of 12,000 scooters and dockless bikes.

