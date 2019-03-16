Police find one man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore, another wounded on the west side Saturday

Police found one man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon. Around the same time, they said, another man checked himself into a hospital downtown with gunshot wounds.

The wounded man, 34, had been shot in his hand and leg. Police believe he was shot in the 1600 block of McKean Ave. in Sandtown-Winchester. He arrived at the hospital shortly before 4 p.m.

Around that time in Northeast Baltimore, police were called to the 3500 block of Brendan Ave. in Belair-Edison. Officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in his head and wrist. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2100.

