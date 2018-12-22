3 injured in 2 shootings in Baltimore on Saturday

Three people were injured in two shootings on opposite sides of Baltimore on Saturday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

A man was found shot in the chest in the 2200 block of Orem Avenue in the Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood near Druid Hill Park in West Baltimore at 2:34 a.m.

Officers had gone to that area after receiving a report of a shooting. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not known.

Then at 10:27 a.m., officers got another call for a shooting, in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street in McElderry Park in East Baltimore.

There they found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot in the hip and a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh.

Both were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

