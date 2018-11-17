Man shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon

A man was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.

Police said officers were on patrol around 3 p.m. when they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm in the 500 block of S. Catherine St. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said investigators believe the man was shot in the 400 block of Millington Ave., just south of where he was found. The incident is being investigated, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

