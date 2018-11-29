Roca to host open house for mayor, police after five months of recruiting troubled youth on Baltimore streets

Armed with a list of the names for 180 of Baltimore’s most dangerous young men, outreach workers have scoured city neighborhoods since July to find them and persuade them to join a radical anti-violence program.

They’ve already been too late for some, who were killed in the past five months or locked up for serious crimes, such as armed robbery or drug trafficking.

For those who are still available, the nonprofit Roca is recruiting for its life skills, therapy and educational classes and transitional employment services. The goal is to give the men, ages 16 to 24, the skills to turn their lives around. The catch is, Roca’s outreach workers do not take no for an answer: They relentlessly pursue the men until they join.

“There are 180-odd names on a list that we have to go find, because we don’t know how long we have,” said Kurtis Palermo, Roca’s director of operations and employment in Baltimore. “For many of them, it is the first time in their life they’ve been told their life actually matters and there are adults who will continue to be here.”

Roca will host an open house Thursday to showcase what its outreach workers have been doing to disrupt the cycles of violence in Baltimore since opening its doors here this summer. Mayor Catherine Pugh, police leaders and top donors will tour its Midtown-Belvedere headquarters near Park Avenue and Chase Street, a site selected as neutral ground to draw men from both West and East Baltimore.

The program was brought to Baltimore with a $17 million funding package after operating for 30 years in Massachusetts. The money, which will pay for the services for four years, comes from the city budget, Baltimore businesses and local philanthropies.

In trying to put together the funding package for Roca, the mayor touted the program as being a key fit for her crime-reduction plan.

“We believe the approach to violence reduction is holistic,” Pugh said in December. “It’s not just about policing and putting people in jail.”

Roca — which means “rock” in Spanish — aims to serve up to 100 men in its first year, gradually increasing to 300 annually. Thirteen outreach workers are on staff, including 12 from Baltimore.

Founder Molly Baldwin, a Baltimore native, said Roca is not offering a quick fix. But she believes its work can be transform lives over time, based on the results from Massachusetts.

“We’re just at the beginning of a long road,” Baldwin said. “As we get to know them, we find young people who are tired and want something else. It becomes our extraordinary privilege and humble responsibility to try to do this.”

The program’s data show men typically take 15 to 18 months before they show up consistently, Baldwin said.

When they do, she said, Roca has a strong track record of helping them stay out of jail and in jobs. Last year, Roca worked with 854 high-risk young men in Massachusetts. Of the 283 who completed the first two years of intensive outreach and services, 84 percent avoided arrest and 76 percent held jobs for at least three months.

The list of men the Roca outreach team is pursuing in Baltimore comes from police, probation and patrol agents and juvenile justice officials. They are considered the city’s most at-risk young men, and those who have been unwilling to give up street crime or gang involvement.

Palermo said the consistency shown by the outreach workers is what proves to the men the commitment Roca is making to them. Once they begin attending sessions to teach coping skills based on cognitive behavioral therapy or educational courses that help them earn their GED diplomas, the men are invited to join a work crew. The work is considered transitional employment that pays minimum wage and teaches them “soft skills” they need to be successful in the open job market, such as showing up on time, teamwork and problem-solving.

The Roca team launched its first work crew of five men in September. They have been providing trail maintenance in the city and other odd jobs to help the Recreation and Parks Department.

One 20-year-old man, who was kicked off the work crew recently for failing to show up for his shifts, got upset earlier this month in Roca’s office, Palermo said. He put his hand through a window, busted up two bookshelves and threatened to kill Palermo and another worker. The team tried to calm the man down before he walked out.

Soon afterward, Palermo said the man came back, in tears, and they invited him inside. For the men, participating in the process dredges up emotions and fear as they confront their future and the consequences of their past choices, Palermo said. The key is to continue to work with the men through the process, he said.

“Roca is his safe place that he comes to,” Palermo said. “At that moment, we were taking away his safety.”

“He said, ‘I am sorry. I can’t believe I did that. I have nowhere to go.’ ”

Despite the threats they sometime receive, like the ones launched at Palermo, Roca says its workers have never faced major incidents involving their health and safety. Among the precautions the organization has in place is a requirement that the outreach workers remain in pairs or groups of three. Roca also works with police and other partners to monitor patterns of violence in the neighborhoods they frequent.

In Massachusetts, Roca has encountered some violence. Two men were convicted last year in the death of a rival gang member who was working on a Roca crew shoveling snow. Despite promising to work together peacefully, one of the men attacked the victim.

Palermo said the stakes couldn’t be higher on all sides.

Outreach workers in Baltimore went to one young man’s home nine, 10 and 11 times to attempt to persuade him to give Roca a try. But they could not reach him in time: The man was killed. Palermo said his grandmother and sister called the Roca worker to tell them he had died and to deliver a message: No one had ever put so much effort into trying to save his life.

