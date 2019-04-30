Baltimore police officer convicted of assault, misconduct in office for beating teenager near City Hall in 2016

A Baltimore police officer was convicted Tuesday of second-degree assault and misconduct in office for tackling a teenager and beating him with his Taser near City Hall in July 2016, prosecutors said.

A Baltimore City Circuit Court jury found officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez guilty of hitting Melvin Townes, then 16, repeatedly in the face and head with his Taser after chasing him on North Gay Street at about 2 a.m. on July 5, 2016 — despite the teen stopping, turning around, kneeling and putting his hands in the air.

“Police officers are trained to use violence as a last resort to deescalate incidents,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. “This defendant abused his power and victimized this young person after he complied with the officers. I am pleased a jury has held him accountable for his actions, and he will have to face the consequences for his behavior.”

The incident, captured on closed-circuit television footage, occurred after the strip clubs on The Block in the 400 block of Baltimore Street let out and officers sought to clear the area. The teenager told the jury he had been passing through and stopped when he saw police arresting someone, prompting an argument and a foot chase that ended in the assault.

The 32-year-old officer had been suspended without pay from the Police Department amid a nearly two-year review. The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rivera-Martinez’s status with the department Tuesday.

Chaz R. Ball, the attorney who represented Rivera-Martinez, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the verdict.

Rivera-Martinez faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for second-degree assault. Misconduct in office does not carry a statuary sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced August 9.

