Pugh says Baltimore city buildings will turn purple to encourage Ravens

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh issued a call Monday for Baltimore residents and businesses to show their support for the Baltimore Ravens by “bathing Baltimore City in purple light.”

The Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 26-24, and will host a playoff game Sundat at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pugh said the city’s Department of General Services has begun installing purple light fixtures on city buildings, and she said The Bromo Seltzer Tower, The War Memorial and City Hall Dome will light up in purple beginning tonight.

In a press release, Pugh touted the benefit of hosting a playoff game for the city, noting that “hotels, restaurants and bars in the city will benefit from the thousands of fans coming out to watch the game and cheer for our Ravens together.”