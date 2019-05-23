Graffiti appears on Pulaski Monument in Patterson Park, group says

Graffiti appears to have been scribbled across the white stone base of the Pulaski Monument in Patterson Park this week.

Photos of the monument show what appears to be “White Lies” and a small face spray-painted beneath the bronze depiction of Revolutionary War general Casimir Pulaski's charge against the British lines at Savannah, Ga., according to social media posts Thursday.

The Friends of Patterson Park, a nonprofit group, posted that its members are working with the Baltimore’s Department of Recreation and Parks to coordinate addressing the graffiti through the city’s Commission on Historic and Architectural Preservation.

CHAP, the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Friends group had previously paid $51,000 to restore the monument in time for its 50th anniversary in 2001.

Pulaski, born in Poland in 1747, joined the American forces in 1777 under George Washington, who asked him to organize a corps of cavalry. He recruited men from Maryland and named the troop "Pulaski's Maryland Legion,” The Sun previously reported.

He was wounded in the Battle of Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 9, 1779, and died two days later.

“This will require a special process with a conservator, but we have been assured it will be addressed as quickly as possible,” the Friends’ post states. “We’ve also been in touch with local leaders in the Polish community, who take care of the space.”

