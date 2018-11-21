Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh gives 'mayoral salute' to Steve Harvey on TV show

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh appeared on Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show to thank the comedian for sending 12 girls from Baltimore to a mentoring program his wife runs.

In the segment of “Steve,” which aired Wednesday as a Thanksgiving special, Pugh presented the talk show host with a “mayoral salute” for his philanthropic work before introducing a group of children and teens he has mentored through the years.

The Baltimore girls who attended the “Girls Who Rule the World” weekend in Stone Mountain, Ga., last month came back “prepared to be leaders in our city,” Pugh told Harvey.

Harvey is set to bring his summer camp to Baltimore in 2019, Pugh said. The details are still being finalized, but the program will focus on leadership development, with separate programs for boys and girls.

Pugh said she flew to Los Angeles Sunday and back to Baltimore on Monday for the show’s taping. “It was exciting,” she said.

Heading into a Thanksgiving holiday in a week marred by tragedy and violence — including the shooting of a 5-year-old girl, Amy Hayes, whose own sister had been fatally shot in July, Pugh said, “We want everybody to put the guns down.”



