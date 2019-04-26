Baltimore Mayor Pugh's lawyer: No announcements about resignation, her 'situation' until next week

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s attorney Steve Silverman left a roughly 40 minute meeting at her house Friday evening and said doctors are hoping to get the embattled mayor “to a level of physical and mental stability so she can make material decisions about what she wants to do next.”

He said no announcements — about a resignation or anything else — would come before Tuesday.

“We hope to have greater clarity on her situation next week,” he said.

The meeting came after FBI and IRS agents raided Pugh’s homes and Baltimore City Hall among seven locations as part of an investigation into her business dealings.

Silverman said Pugh is hardly sleeping and under tremendous stress, in addition to dealing with pneumonia. But, he added, she is concerned about making the best decision for Baltimore.

“She truly is ill and we just don’t want to try to compel her to make decisions that she isn’t comfortable with or able to reasonably and rationally make on her own,” he said.

Federal agents executed search warrants at Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's home as well as the Maryland Center for Adult Training and other locations on Tuesday, April 25, 2019.

