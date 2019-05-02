Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation: What they’re saying

Minutes after Catherine Pugh announced that she had resigned as Baltimore’s mayor Thursday, city leaders expressed relief and hope for a brighter future.

Pugh’s resignation is effective immediately, her attorney Steven Silverman said at a news conference Thursday. She did not attend, and Silverman took no questions.

Pugh went on medical leave April 1, with City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young Jr. filling in as acting mayor. Last week, calls for Pugh’s resignation were renewed after FBI and IRS agents raided her home, Baltimore City Hall and other locations as part of a federal investigation.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Hogan said in a statement, "This was the right decision, as it was clear the mayor could no longer lead effectively. The federal and state investigations must and will continue to uncover the facts. Baltimore City can now begin to move forward. The state pledges its full support to incoming Mayor Jack Young and to city leaders during this time of transition.”

Hogan joined Baltimore City council members last month in urging Pugh to resign after The Baltimore Sun revealed that Pugh had taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments for the books from the University of Maryland Medical System, beginning when she was a state senator. The hospital network has close ties to the state government, and Pugh was a member of its board.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller

“Today is a sad day for Baltimore,” Miller said in a statement. “I wish Mayor Young best wishes in his leadership of the City, and hope Baltimore can continue to move forward.”

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young

“For the past month, I have traveled the city and worked hard to keep government’s focus on providing essential services to our citizens,” Young said. “I have spent time in classrooms working with some of the brightest minds our public school system has to offer. I have unveiled a number of development projects that stand as symbols to the commitment that many people have to our city. I have convened several meetings of the Mayor’s cabinet, where I have stressed the importance of teamwork in delivering for the citizens that we’re privileged to serve.

“I pledge that my focus will not change. I have listened to the concerns of our citizens and I will continue to work diligently to address those concerns.”

City Solicitor Andre Davis

Davis said the City Council must now elect a new president but that he does not expect a vote for at least a week.

Pugh’s portraits will be removed from city buildings, he said, and her signature won’t appear on any more contracts.

Standing in the center of the marble rotunda in City Hall, Davis told reporters he had twice declined the job of the city’s lawyer. But over the past 18 months in which he worked for Pugh, he came to admire her.

“I saw a woman, a politician, an elected leader who was absolutely dedicated to this city,” Davis said while holding back tears. “I’m very sad. I didn’t think I would get emotional.”

He said he was struck by her commitment. “Clearly today she has done the right thing,” he said. “It’s onward and upward.”

Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton

“Mayor Catherine Pugh made a decision I believe to be in the best interests of the citizens of Baltimore,” Middleton said in a statement. “She has served the city and we are better because of that service.

“Whether it is her fight for education dollars, housing, and economic development in long-neglected neighborhoods and her focus on violence reduction in our communities, now the work must continue. I am humbled by the positive interactions I have had as I have traveled around the city. Although this is a difficult time, Baltimore will move forward.”

Middleton wished Pugh well and said she and her colleagues on the City Council were committed to providing stability and re-establishing trust in government.

“As we begin this journey, we must remember we are One Baltimore and our future depends on each of us doing our part,” she said in the statement.

Councilman Brandon Scott

Scott said in a statement that Thursday marked “a day of relief and accountability for Baltimore.”

“Now the city can move forward with tackling the vast challenges facing Baltimore including improving our schools and reducing crime,” Scott said. “I look forward to working with all of our local, state and federal leadership to get Baltimore back on track.”

Councilman Bill Henry

Henry said in a statement the past seven weeks have been extremely trying for the city.

“Mayor Pugh’s health and legal problems have added unnecessary complications to the work of local government,” Henry said. “Those complications have been a distraction and that distraction has had a negative impact on the citizens we serve. Today, I’m glad that Mayor Pugh has made the decision to do what’s best for the people she took an oath to serve."

Henry called Baltimore “resilient.”

Donald Fry

Fry, president of the Greater Baltimore Committee, which previously called for Pugh's resignation, said in a statement: "Catherine Pugh’s decision to resign as mayor of Baltimore today is in the best interest of the city.

“Her resignation provides Baltimore the opportunity to move forward without the distraction of the on-going investigations and speculation as to leadership in City Hall. The Greater Baltimore Committee remains committed to supporting Bernard C. ‘Jack’ Young in his new role as Mayor and to assist the city to grow, heal and leverage the many positive assets it has going for it.”